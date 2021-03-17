NIFT result 2021 released, here’s how to check

NIFT result 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the result for the entrance exam conducted for admission to graduate and postgraduate courses in the institute. The candidates who had appeared in the entrance exam can check the result through the official website- nift.ac.in.

The entrance exam for BDes, MDes, MFM and MFT design programmes was held on February 14.

NIFT result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘result of written entrance exam 2021’ under ‘admissions 2021’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘view result of written test…’

Step 4: Log-in using roll number, date of birth, application number

Step 5: Result will appear

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The courses offered at the institute include – BDes in fashion design, BDes in leather design, BDes in accessory design, BDes in textile design, BDes in Knitwear design, BDes in fashion communication, BFTech in apparel production, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management, and Master of fashion technology.