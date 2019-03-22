Toggle Menu
NIFT result 2019 for entrance exam declared, check details of next roundhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/nift-result-2019-for-entrance-exam-declared-check-details-of-next-round-nift-ac-in-5638408/

NIFT result 2019 for entrance exam declared, check details of next round

NIFT result 2019: The result for B.Des and M.Des are yet to be announced, while the result for B.Ftech, M.FTech and MFM programmes are available.  Candidates shortlisted by the written exam will have to appear for situation test, group discussion and interview.

nift, nift result, nift result 2019, nift admission, nift admission result, nift admission test result, nift entrance test result 2019, india result, nift.ac.in, nift admissions, NIFT situation test, nift gd exam date, nift admit card 2019, nift counselling, nift mftech result, nift bdes result, nift mdes result, education news
NIFT result 2019 declared at nift.ac.in. (Representational Image)

NIFT result 2019: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the result for the entrance exam conducted for admission to graduate and postgraduate courses in the institute. Those who appeared for the entrance exam conducted on January 20, 2019 can check their result at the official website, nift.ac.in.

The result for B.Des and M.Des are yet to be announced, while the result for B.Ftech, M.FTech and MFM programmes are available.  Candidates shortlisted by the written exam will have to appear for situation test, group discussion and interview. The final result will be created by including marks of all stages of screening and will be declared by May 2019.

nift, nift result, nift result 2019, nift admission, nift admission result, nift admission test result, nift entrance test result 2019, india result, nift.ac.in, nift admissions, NIFT situation test, nift gd exam date, nift admit card 2019, nift counselling, nift mftech result, nift bdes result, nift mdes result, education news
NIFT result 2019: Candidates can check result at nift.ac.in.

NIFT result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nift.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘result of written entrance exam 2109’ under ‘admissions 2019’
Step 3: Click on the link ‘view result of written test…’
Step 4: Log-in using roll number, date of birth, application number
Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates can download the result and take print out for future reference.

Advertising

NIFT 2019: Syllabus for Situation Test

For the upcoming round students need to preapre on the following topics:

Innovative and Creative use of given materials, Finesse of the Model and Overall colour scheme, and Construction skill space visualisation composition of elements.

There are a total of 3,010 seats available in various undergraduate and post gradate courses at the institute. The bachelors’ degree programmes include fashion design, leather design, accessory design, textile design, knitwear design, fashion communication and fashion technology apparel production. The masters’ degree courses include master of design, master of fashion management and master of fashion technology.

Don't Miss
Before NZ shooting, visitors from India nearly doubled in four years
J-K: Soldier killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Rajouri district

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 VITEEE 2019 exam postponed due to General Elections, check slot booking date
2 SBTET 2019: AP govt reschedules all exams to be held in April due to polls
3 Utkal University result for 4th semester released, how to download