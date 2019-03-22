NIFT result 2019 for entrance exam declared, check details of next round

NIFT result 2019: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the result for the entrance exam conducted for admission to graduate and postgraduate courses in the institute. Those who appeared for the entrance exam conducted on January 20, 2019 can check their result at the official website, nift.ac.in.

The result for B.Des and M.Des are yet to be announced, while the result for B.Ftech, M.FTech and MFM programmes are available. Candidates shortlisted by the written exam will have to appear for situation test, group discussion and interview. The final result will be created by including marks of all stages of screening and will be declared by May 2019.

NIFT result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘result of written entrance exam 2109’ under ‘admissions 2019’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘view result of written test…’

Step 4: Log-in using roll number, date of birth, application number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates can download the result and take print out for future reference.

NIFT 2019: Syllabus for Situation Test

For the upcoming round students need to preapre on the following topics:

Innovative and Creative use of given materials, Finesse of the Model and Overall colour scheme, and Construction skill space visualisation composition of elements.

There are a total of 3,010 seats available in various undergraduate and post gradate courses at the institute. The bachelors’ degree programmes include fashion design, leather design, accessory design, textile design, knitwear design, fashion communication and fashion technology apparel production. The masters’ degree courses include master of design, master of fashion management and master of fashion technology.