NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 result declared: Here’s how to check

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released result for UG, PG programme entrance exams. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam this year can now check their results through the official NIFT websites — nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.ac.in.

Now, the shortlisted candidates will have to login through niftadmissions.in to fill choices by March 11. After that, the admit cards will be available to download from March 16.

This year, the NIFT 2022 entrance exam was conducted on February 6, 2022.

NIFT Entrance Exam Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — nift.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the ‘admissions’ column and click on the link that reads ‘Result of online entrance exams admissions 2022’

Step 3: Click on ‘view result’ link.

Step 4: Login by entering your required credentials.

Step 5: Submit and check your result. Save a copy for future reference.

Candidates have time till March 11, 2022 to fill in their choices and the admit cards will be available on March 16, 2022. The Situation test for B.Des is scheduled to take place between April 2 to 5, 2022, and Group Discussion and Personal Interviews for PG course candidates are scheduled between April 7 to 26, 2022.

Once the candidates clear the situation test, candidates will be called for counselling. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official NIFT websites — nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.ac.in — for all necessary details.