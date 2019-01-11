NIFT admit card released at nift.ac.in, here’s how to download

NIFT admit card: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the admit card to the admission to entrance exam on its official website, nift.ac.in. The exam will be a written test and is scheduled to be held on January 20, 2019.
Candidates shortlisted by the written exam will have to appear for situation test, group discussion and interview. The result for written exam will be announced in February last week or March 2019. The final result will be created by including marks of all stages of screening and will be declared by May 2019.
NIFT admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, nift.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘admit card for written test’ under Admissions 2019
Step 3: As you click on the link, a new window will open
Step 4: log-in using application number, date of birth and email id
Step 5: Download admit card and take print out
No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card, according to official notification.