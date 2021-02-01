NIFT admit card 2021 to be released today

NIFT admit card 2021: The admit card for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam 2021 will be released on February 1. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 14. The candidates who will appear in the entrance can download the hall ticket through the website- nift.ac.in.

Candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear for situation test, group discussion and interview.

NIFT admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘admit card for written test’ under admissions 2021

Step 3: As you click on the link, a new window will open

Step 4: Log-in using application number, date of birth and email id

Step 5: Download admit card and take print out.

The courses offered at the institute include – BDes in fashion design, BDes in leather design, BDes in accessory design, BDes in textile design, BDes in Knitwear design, BDes in fashion communication, BFTech in apparel production, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management, and Master of fashion technology.