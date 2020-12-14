NIFT admissions 2021 open: From exam pattern to application process, all you need to know

NIFT 2021 admissions open at nift.ac.in. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Representational)

NIFT admissions 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has invited applications for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The online registrations have begun from today at nift.ac.in and will remain open till January 21, however, candidates can apply till January 24 by paying an extra fee of Rs 5000.

An entrance exam will be held for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions will be held on February 14. The result will be declared by March 2021. The selected candidates will be called for an interview followed by counseling. “The written entrance examination is designed to test the knowledge, skill and aptitude of the candidates for the programme opted,” the official notice read.

The exam pattern for UG and PG level design courses is as follows –

Entrance exam pattern for fashion technology courses

The entrance exams will be for all the courses offered across campuses of NIFT. The courses offered at the institute include – BDes in fashion design, BDes in leather design, BDes in accessory design, BDes in textile design, BDes in Knitwear design, BDes in fashion communication, BFTech in apparel production, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management, and Master of fashion technology.

NIFT has adopted a format of majors, deepening specialisations, minors, and general electives. The Craft Cluster Initiative has been integrated into the curriculum. Increased industry interaction for students through classroom projects, internships, and part transactions in the industry environment. The contact hours have been recalibrated to 25 hours per week, giving increased time for studio practice and self–study to the students claims the institute.

