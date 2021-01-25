NIFT admissions 2021: Here’s how to make correction in application form

NIFT admissions 2021: The application correction window will be closed on January 28. Image source: gettyimages.in

NIFT admissions 2021: The application correction window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam 2021 has been opened on Monday, January 25. The registered candidates who want to make corrections in application form can do so online through the website- nift.ac.in.

The application correction window will be closed on January 28. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 14, and the admit card will be available to download from February 1.

NIFT admissions 2021: Steps to make correction in application form

Step 1: Visit the official website- nift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘admission’ tab link

Step 3: Click on the application editing link

Step 4: Login with user id and password

Step 5: Make necessary corrections in the application form displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The courses offered at the institute include – BDes in fashion design, BDes in leather design, BDes in accessory design, BDes in textile design, BDes in Knitwear design, BDes in fashion communication, BFTech in apparel production, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management, and Master of fashion technology.