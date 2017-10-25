NIFT admissions 2017: Application process begins for 3,010 seats at nift.ac.in

NIFT admissions 2017: There are a total of 3,010 seats available in various undergraduate and post gradate courses at the institute. NIFT admissions 2017: There are a total of 3,010 seats available in various undergraduate and post gradate courses at the institute.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has called for applications to various programmes for the academic year beginning in 2018. Candidates who wish to apply for any of the courses can do so on the official website of NIFT (nift.ac.in).

There are a total of 3,010 seats available in various undergraduate and post gradate courses at the institute. The bachelors’ degree programmes include fashion design, leather design, accessory design, textile design, knitwear design, fashion communication and fashion technology apparel production. The masters’ degree courses include master of design, master of fashion management and master of fashion technology.

Important dates:

Application process begins- October 20, 2017

Last date to apply- December 29, 2017

Last date to pay fee- January 2, 2018

Application correction- December 30, 2017 to January 2, 2018

Admit card- January 9, 2018

Written exam- January 21, 2018

Steps to apply for NIFT admissions 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NIFT as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the tab for the admissions page.

Step 3: Follow the link that says “Apply now”.

Step 4: Register to the site and login.

Step 5: Fill in your details and submit your application.

Step 6: Download the application form for further reference.

