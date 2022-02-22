NIFT 2022 answer key released: Here’s how to check and raise objections

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the NIFT provisional answer key 2022 for Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT) exam. Candidates who appeared for NIFT 2022 entrance examination can check and download the answer key from the official website– nift.ac.in.

NIFT has released provisional answer keys online for students to check and raise objections. In case, students find any discrepancies in the NIFT 2022 provisional answer key they can raise objections against it. While downloading the NIFT answer key, candidates will be required to use their login credentials such as roll number, program code, booklet series, and date of birth.

NIFT 2022 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– nift.ac.in

Step 2: Alternatively, click on the NIFT 2022 answer key link here

Step 3: On the appeared homepage, click on the applicants’ login link

Step 4: Key in your email ID and password and log in

Step 5: NIFT 2022 answer key would appear on the screen

Students would be required to pay a non-refundable objection fee of Rs 500 per question and will have to provide required proof supporting their objection. Candidates can raise objections, if any against the answer key from February 21 to February 24, 2022. National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance test was conducted on February 6 in online proctored mode and consisted of the Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT).