NIFT 2022 admit card released: Check how to download

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi has released the NIFT 2022 admit card on January 29, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the admit card online from nift.ac.in. The entrance examination for all the UG / PG courses will be held on February 06, 2022.

NIFT 2022 aspirants must have the admit card on the day of the examination. Admit card contains the details of the candidates that they submitted while filling the application form.

How to download NIFT 2022 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website — nift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘admissions’ button available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the ‘NIFT Admit Card 2022’ link highlighted on the website.

Step 4: Enter any two of the credentials mentioned below in the login portal window:

Application number

Date of Birth (DOB)

Email ID

Step 5: Click on the ‘submit’ button after entering the details.

Step 6: Download and save the admit card for future reference.

It should be preserved even after the NIFT 2022 result is out. Also, they must keep the admit card safe until the admission process is over.

NIFT admit card contains important details regarding the exam. The details mentioned in the admit card are candidate’s full name, roll number, date of birth (DOB), category, name of the course you have applied for, date and duration of exam, application number, photograph, signature, instructions for the NIFT 2022 exam.

Candidates should follow a set of guidelines while appearing for the exams. Use of mobile phones or any other study material is prohibited while giving the exam. Any kind of unfair means during the exam will result in disqualification of your submission.

NIFT organises the Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT) every year for admission into UG/PG courses such as B.Des, M.Des, B.F.Tech, M.F.Tech, MFM. In GAT, the questions are asked from Communication Ability, English Comprehension, Quantitative Ability, Analytical Ability, General Knowledge and Current Affairs. On the other hand, CAT tests the intuitive ability, power of observation in concept development, and design ability of the candidate.

Due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, NIFT 2022 entrance exam will be held as an online proctored exam. The final results are expected to be announced in the month of May 2022.

After the declaration of the result – CAT / GAT, the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for counseling.