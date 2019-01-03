NIFT 2019: Last date to apply today, check details

NIFT 2019: The last date to apply for the written entrance exam to the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is today – January 3, 2019. Candidates need to submit application form online at nift.ac.in. The NIFT entrance exam will be held on January 20 and the admit cards for the written exam will be released on January 10, 2019.

Candidates shortlisted by the written exam will have to appear for situation test, group discussion and interview. The result for written exam will be announced in February last week or March 2019. The final result will be created by including marks of all stages of screening and will be declared by May 2019.

NIFT 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – nift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online registration’ under admissions 2019 box

Step 3: A new page will open, follow it

Step 4: Click on ‘fresh candidate log-in’ button and create a registered account

Step 4: Log-in from the registered account

Step 5: Fill the application form. Candidates need to click on ‘save’ button after filling-in details

Step 6: Upload documents in jpeg or jpg format. The documents should not be more than 50 kb each in size.

Step 7: Make payment online or send a demand draft

Step 8: Print application form for future references

NIFT 2019: Application fee

An application fee of Rs 2000 needs to be paid by the unreserved category and OBC (non-creamy layer) category candidates. For candidates belonging to SC/ST or PwD category, a fee of Rs 1000 will be applicable. The fee can be sent via demand draft in favour of ‘NIFT HO’, payable at New Delhi or via online payment modes including debit/credit cards.

Candidates applying through demand draft are required to send the printout of their application form to ‘Project Manager – CMS, All India Management Association, Management House, 14, Institutional Area, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003’. The post should reach NIFT office by January 3, 2019.