NIFFT Ranchi admissions 2021: Application process begins for PhD and Advanced Diploma courses

National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology (NIFFT), Ranchi has released the admission notice for PhD and Advanced Diploma Courses (ADC) 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the courses by visiting the official website of NIFFT – nifft.ac.in

The last day to apply for the PhD courses is on July 30 and for the ADC, the last day of receiving completely filled application forms is June 11 2021 till 5 pm.

Read | Difficult to start first-semester classes by September 15: Engineering colleges

Departments for Ph.D. course

Forge Technology

Department of Applied Sciences and Humanities

Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering

Courses offered for ADC

ADC (Advanced Diploma Course) in Foundry Technology and Forge Technology

Eligibility for Ph.D.

The candidate must be qualified in ME/M.Tech. from a recognized Institute or University in Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, Production Engineering, Foundry-Forge Technology, Material Science and Engineering, Materials Science, Chemical Engineering, Ceramic Engineering, Nano Technology, and allied disciplines with at least 6.5 CGPA (or 60 per cent marks) in aggregate.

OR

MSc in Physics/Chemistry from recognized institution or University at least 6.5 CGPA (or 60 per cent marks in aggregate).

OR

BE/BTech or it’s equivalent from a recognized Institute/University in Production Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, Ceramic Engineering, and allied disciplines with at least 8 CGPA (or 75 per cent marks) in aggregate.

How to apply-

Application fees- Rs 1000 for general/OBC category and Rs 500 for SC/ST.

The application forms and information brochure can be obtained by sending the requisite application fee in the form of Demand Draft (DD) drawn on any nationalised bank in the favour of the National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology (NIFFT). The application form and information brochure can be downloaded from the official site as well.

Eligibility for ADC courses

Diploma in Mechanical/Production/Manufacturing Engineering, Metallurgy/Automobile or B.Sc. (Physics, Chem., Math) with 50 per cent marks for GEN/OBC/EWS. Five per cent relaxation for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

How to apply-

The application forms can be downloaded from the official institute website. Completely and duly filled application form along with a self-addressed envelope and Demand Draft (DD) from the nationalised bank of Rs 600 (for UR/OBC/EWS) and Rs 300 (for SC/ST/PwD) candidates can be sent to the Assistant Registrar (Academic), NIFFT, Hatia, Ranchi-834003, Jharkhand, in the favor of NIFFT Ranchi.

Selection procedure-

Written test/interview will be held on August 21 for PhD courses and only written test for ADC will be held on June 11, both at NIFFT, Ranchi. There is a possibility that online examinations might be conducted due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Scholarships-

For ADC, selected candidates will get Rs 2500 per month, and candidates selected for PhD will get a scholarship for Rs 31,000 per month for the first two years and Rs 35000 per month for the third and fourth year candidates, admitted with institute scholarship.

For any further information, visit the official Institute website www.nifft.ac.in.