NIELIT August CCC Results 2018 declared at nielit.gov.in

NIELIT August CCC Results 2018: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, NIELIT has declared the results of Course on Computer Concepts, CCC Results for the August 2018 examinations. The results were declared on September 11, and the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, nielit.gov.in.

NIELIT August CCC Results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nielit.gov.in.

Step 2: In the home page, you will find the result link by clicking on the Students zone

Step 3: In the new window, click on the result tab of CCC examination

Step 4: Select your course, and then get your result either by ‘Name’ or ‘Roll number’

Step 5: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

NIELIT is expected to announce the vacancies in Group A/ Group B scientists post soon. The candidates need to keep a tab on the official website to know the vacancy details.

Pay Scale:

Group A scientists ‘B’- Level 10 (Rs 56,100 – 1,77,500) Group B scientific/technical assistants ‘A’- Level 6 (Rs 35,400 – 1,12,400)

Selection Process:

Group A scientists ‘B’ will be required to appear for a written examination followed by an interview round and will be selected based on the combined performance in both on the ratio of 85:15. Only those who have qualified in the written exam will be called for the interview round.

Group B scientific/technical assistants ‘A’ will solely have to appear for the written test as there will be no interview rounds.

The written exam will include objective type and OMR based questions. There will be 120 objective type questions— 60 from computer science and 60 on logical, analytical reasoning, quantitative and qualitative ability and general awareness and aptitude. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks and each question will carry a weightage of 1 mark.

