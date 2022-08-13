scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

NID foundation, Chandigarh University create Guinness Record for largest human formation of waving national flag

A total of 5885 students from Chandigarh University and other schools and colleges along with volunteers of the NID Foundation took 2 hours and 45 minutes to make the human image of a waving national flag and break the record internationally.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 14, 2022 10:48:49 am
On the occasion, Governor Purohit said that with the feat, Chandigarh has given a great message to the entire world on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.(Photo source: nid.foundation/Instagram)

Students of Chandigarh University, in association with NID foundation, on Saturday set a new Guinness World Record for the world’s largest human formation of a waving national flag at Chandigarh cricket stadium, Sector 16 on Saturday to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

The feat was achieved by breaking the previous record made by an institution in the United Arab Emirates.

A total of 5885 students from Chandigarh University and other schools and colleges along with volunteers of the NID Foundation took 2 hours and 45 minutes to make the human image of a waving national flag and break the record internationally. At least 25,000 people from various walks of life had gathered to witness the event, which the organisers said was their attempt to do something unique to mark the country’s Independence Day.

“The previous world record for the largest human formation of a waving national flag was set by GEMS Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in 2017, where 4130 people had come together. That record now has been broken and a new one has been created by the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University today,” confirmed Swapnil Dangarikar, official Guinness World Records Adjudicator.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...Premium
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...

Dangarikar verified the record and handed over the Guinness World Record certificate to Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and NID chief patron and Chandigarh University vice chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Sandhu later said, “Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, we thought we will take an initiative and do something different this year at the international level. So we came up with the idea of breaking the 2017 Guinees World Record.”

Singh added that through the event, they also wanted to ignite the spirit of patriotism and nationalism among citizens and to motivate people to achieve the Government of India’s target of unfurling the Tricolour on top of 20 crore houses in the country.

Advertisement

Apart from Purohit and Sandhu, the others present during Saturday’s event were Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi; Adviser to the UT Administrator Dharam Pal; Chandigarh mayor Sarabjit Kaur, and other senior officials of the UT administration.

On the occasion, Governor Purohit said that with the feat, Chandigarh has given a great message to the entire world on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

“This event has become even greater than what I had imagined. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chandigarh University Chancellor and NID Foundation Chief Patron Satnam Singh Sandhu whose team has achieved this feat.

Advertisement

“The way that the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University has been able to bring people together, celebrating the spirit of patriotism and paying tributes to those who made supreme sacrifice for the country’s freedom, has been absolutely commendable,” said Purohit.

With inputs from PTI

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 08:42:30 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

3

Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Lebanese-descent resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s attacker Hadi Matar so far

Featured Stories

Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
25 years of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
25 years of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
In Kabul, Afghan students wait for passage to India: Don’t shut us out

In Kabul, Afghan students wait for passage to India: Don’t shut us out

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

Premium
For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered

When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered

Mythology and historical films in Bollywood — fad or financial gamble?

Mythology and historical films in Bollywood — fad or financial gamble?

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
China’s ambassador to India

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'

Final joints in place in world’s highest rly bridge over Chenab

Final joints in place in world’s highest rly bridge over Chenab

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement