NID foundation, Chandigarh University create Guinness Record for largest human formation of waving national flag

Students of Chandigarh University, in association with NID foundation, on Saturday set a new Guinness World Record for the world’s largest human formation of a waving national flag at Chandigarh cricket stadium, Sector 16 on Saturday to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

The feat was achieved by breaking the previous record made by an institution in the United Arab Emirates.

A total of 5885 students from Chandigarh University and other schools and colleges along with volunteers of the NID Foundation took 2 hours and 45 minutes to make the human image of a waving national flag and break the record internationally. At least 25,000 people from various walks of life had gathered to witness the event, which the organisers said was their attempt to do something unique to mark the country’s Independence Day.

“The previous world record for the largest human formation of a waving national flag was set by GEMS Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in 2017, where 4130 people had come together. That record now has been broken and a new one has been created by the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University today,” confirmed Swapnil Dangarikar, official Guinness World Records Adjudicator.

Dangarikar verified the record and handed over the Guinness World Record certificate to Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and NID chief patron and Chandigarh University vice chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Sandhu later said, “Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, we thought we will take an initiative and do something different this year at the international level. So we came up with the idea of breaking the 2017 Guinees World Record.”

Singh added that through the event, they also wanted to ignite the spirit of patriotism and nationalism among citizens and to motivate people to achieve the Government of India’s target of unfurling the Tricolour on top of 20 crore houses in the country.

Apart from Purohit and Sandhu, the others present during Saturday’s event were Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi; Adviser to the UT Administrator Dharam Pal; Chandigarh mayor Sarabjit Kaur, and other senior officials of the UT administration.

On the occasion, Governor Purohit said that with the feat, Chandigarh has given a great message to the entire world on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

“This event has become even greater than what I had imagined. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chandigarh University Chancellor and NID Foundation Chief Patron Satnam Singh Sandhu whose team has achieved this feat.

“The way that the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University has been able to bring people together, celebrating the spirit of patriotism and paying tributes to those who made supreme sacrifice for the country’s freedom, has been absolutely commendable,” said Purohit.

With inputs from PTI