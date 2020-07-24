NID DAT Mains result 2020 for BDes, GDPD admission announced, check direct link

NID DAT Mains result 2020: Check result at admissions.nid.edu. Representational image/ file NID DAT Mains result 2020: Check result at admissions.nid.edu. Representational image/ file

NID DAT Mains result 2020: The National Institute of Design (NID) has declared the final result of the entrance exam- Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2020 for admission to B.DES/ GDPD courses. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- admissions.nid.edu.

The mains exam this year was held online for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Graduate Diploma Programme in Design (GDPD) courses. The exam got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic, and was conducted from June 23.

NID DAT Mains result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The result of the preliminary exam was earlier declared in May. The counselling session is expected to be held in August, the candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website- admissions.nid.edu for an update on dates. A total of 435 undergraduate level seats are to be filled through this exam.

