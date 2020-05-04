NID DAT BDes, GDPD result out: Here’s how to check

NID DAT prelims result out. Representational image/ file NID DAT prelims result out. Representational image/ file

The National Institute of Design (NID) declared the result of the entrance exam- Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2020. This is the result of a preliminary exam and those who clear it will be called for DAT Mains. The exact date and admit card for Main is yet to be announced. Candidates can check their results at the official website, admissions.nid.edu.

On clearing prelims and interview round candidates will be eligible for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Graduate Diploma Programme in Design (GDPD). The exam was held on December 29. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website, admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Fill in required details

Step 4: Result will appear, download

As per the earlier schedule, DAT Main was to be held in May and the result was to be declared by May 28. The counselling session was to be held on June 5 and 6, however, the schedule has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and a revised schedule is expected to be uploaded soon. A total of 435 undergraduate level seats are to be filled through this exam.

