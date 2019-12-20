NID DAT admit cards 2019 for B.Des, M.Des entrance exam released: Check steps to download

Once the admit cards are released, candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website. (Representational Image) Once the admit cards are released, candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website. (Representational Image)

NID DAT admit cards 2019: The National Institute of Design (NID) released the admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) – entrance exam to enrol students for B.Des, MDes programmes. Once the admit cards are released, candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website-admissions.nid.edu. The DAT prelims exam will be conducted on December 29, 2019.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and counselling. The Mains examination for B.Des/GDPD exam will be conducted from April 29 to May 3, 2020 and schedule for DAT Mains exam for M.Des exam will be announced later on the website. The admit cards for the PhD exam has already been released on the official website.

NID DAT admit cards 2019: Steps to download (once released)

Step 1: Visit the official website-admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: Once the admit cards are released, click on the link that says, ‘Download DRT admit cards’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page.

Step 4: Enter the details asked like email address and date of birth and click on submit.

Step 5: The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check all details and downlaod the admit cards for future reference.

The DAT M.Des prelims results will be declared on February 18, 2020, while for DAT B.Des/Graduate Diploma Programme in Design (GDPD) prelims exam, the results will be declared on March 19, 2020.

