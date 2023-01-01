scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

NID DAT 2023: Admit card to release on tomorrow; check how to download

NID DAT 2023: Candidates who have registered for NID DAT can download the hall ticket at the official website— admissions.nid.edu.

admissions.nid.edu, NID, NID DAT, NID DAT 2023, NID DAT 2023 admit card, NID DAT 2023 Admit card direct link, NID DAT 2023 admit card released, NID DAT 2023 hall ticketNID DAT 2023: The prelims exam will be held on January 8 (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
NID DAT 2023: Admit card to release on tomorrow; check how to download
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

NID DAT 2023: The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the admit card for Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 tomorrow at 4 pm. Candidates who have registered for NID DAT can download the hall ticket at the official website— admissions.nid.edu.

DAT prelims will be held on January 8. The programmes for which the entrance exam will be held are— Bachelor of Design at Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam and Master of Design at Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Bengaluru.

NID DAT 2023: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website— admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: View the admit card, verify the details and download it for future reference

Also read |NID should play a key role in designing governance: Kris Gopalakrishnan

Once a candidate clears DAT prelims, they will have to appear for DAT Mains for both Bachelors and Masters level. The DAT prelims results will be announced on March 30 at 4 pm for Bachelors and February 28 at 4 pm for Masters.

Candidates applying for bachelors can apply for rechecking from March 30 at 6 pm to April 1 at 4 pm. The mains admit card will be available for April 14 at 4 pm. DAT Mains exam will be conducted from April 29 to 30. The results will be announced on May 18 at 4 pm.

Advertisement

For masters candidates can apply for rechecking from 6 pm of February 28 till 4 pm of March 2. The admit card will be issued on March 9 and exams will be held from March 20 to April 23. The results will be announced on May 16 at 4 pm.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-01-2023 at 17:19 IST
Next Story

Tripura ruling alliance partner IPFT supremo NC Debbarma passes away, condolences pour in

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close