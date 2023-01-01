NID DAT 2023: Admit card to release on tomorrow; check how to download

NID DAT 2023: The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the admit card for Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 tomorrow at 4 pm. Candidates who have registered for NID DAT can download the hall ticket at the official website— admissions.nid.edu.

DAT prelims will be held on January 8. The programmes for which the entrance exam will be held are— Bachelor of Design at Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam and Master of Design at Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Bengaluru.

NID DAT 2023: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website— admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: View the admit card, verify the details and download it for future reference

Once a candidate clears DAT prelims, they will have to appear for DAT Mains for both Bachelors and Masters level. The DAT prelims results will be announced on March 30 at 4 pm for Bachelors and February 28 at 4 pm for Masters.

Candidates applying for bachelors can apply for rechecking from March 30 at 6 pm to April 1 at 4 pm. The mains admit card will be available for April 14 at 4 pm. DAT Mains exam will be conducted from April 29 to 30. The results will be announced on May 18 at 4 pm.

For masters candidates can apply for rechecking from 6 pm of February 28 till 4 pm of March 2. The admit card will be issued on March 9 and exams will be held from March 20 to April 23. The results will be announced on May 16 at 4 pm.