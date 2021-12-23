NID DAT 2022: Admit card released; 5 things you should check after downloading hall ticket

The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the NID DAT 2022 admit card on their official website i.e. nid.edu Candidates can download their admit card by entering their registered email address and date of birth.

The NID DAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022. The NID 2022 admit card for DAT prelims, is only released for students who have filled the application form correctly.

How to download NID DAT 2022 admit card:

Kindly note that no admit card for NID DAT 2022 will not be delivered via post, candidates are required to download their respective admit cards from the official website only.

Step1: First of all, you need to visit the official website i.e. nid.edu

Step2: Now, Click on “NID Admission: 2022-23”.

Step3: Then, click on NID DAT Admit Card link

Step 4: After that, enter your registered email address, date of birth and password and click on “Submit”.

Step 5: Your NID DAT admit card will be displayed on the screen, save and take a printout of the same for future reference.

After downloading the admit card for NID DAT 2022, students should check their Candidate’s Application number, Candidate’s roll number, Date of the Exam, Reporting time and most importantly the name and address of the NID DAT centre.

Furthermore, candidates must also verify other information such as their name, category photo, signature, applied course, location of the test centre and exam day guidelines/instructions. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must contact the concerned authorities promptly for rectification on this address – National Institute of Design Paldi, Ahmedabad 380007, email – admissions@nid.edu.

Candidates are advised to reach their designated test centres 2 hours prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates must carry their NID DAT admit card to the test centre, along with a valid id proof as they will not be allowed to enter the testing hall otherwise.

The NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) is a pen and paper test, conducted in 2 phases namely prelims and mains. The admission cards for the NID DAT 2022 prelims and mains exams will be issued separately. After the prelims test, the shortlisted students will receive their NID DAT admit card 2022 for the mains exam.