NID Ahmedabad student wins India James Dyson Award for designing pen for Parkinson’s patients

Ashwathy Satheesan from National Institute of Design (Ahmedabad) won the James Dyson Award 2019 for the stabilising pen- Fleo. The 22-year-old’s device will help in writing and drawing for people with Parkinson’s tremors.

Fleo utilises gyroscopic principles to stabilise and reduce tremor impacts, facilitating a more confident and efficient writing or drawing. The construction of the pen contains a copper ring rotor attached to a motor with a battery.

The 22-year-old Ashwathy Satheesan said, “In the past, this platform has helped to bring many meaningful student ideas to life. I feel this provides great support and confidence that is much needed for an early professional starting off their career.”

“The next step for Fleo will be to meet possible collaborators and facilitators. I hope the exposure from this platform will significantly help in this. I believe that with the help of experts, better and efficient results can be achieved. There is a lot of opportunity for improvement in Fleo’s design like manufacturing, material use, affordability and overall sustainability. This amount can definitely help to kick start this process,” Satheesan sid.

Satheesan won a prize money of £2,000 for the project. “I aspire to work towards making less and delivering more. I believe that there is a great potential in classroom projects like Fleo to move from a student’s portfolio into viable solutions. There is a lot of improvements to do but there is great learning experiences awaiting this,” Satheesan said.

The students from Manav Rachna Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad won the second prize for their invention Caeli. Caeli is an anti-pollution mask designed for Asthmatic and COPD patients living in poor air quality regions. Caeli provides continuous flow of pure air and also includes a portable Drug-Nebulizer for patients to take medication on the go.

Another student from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad won the third prize for the device Sanicle. Aditya Vora’s Sanicle is a portable, low maintenance and a cost-effective toilet for people without a fixed residence, like slum-dwellers, refugees, military camps in remote locations etc., enabling you to dispose off the waste sustainably and safely without direct contact.