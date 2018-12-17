NID admit card 2019 released: Here’s how to download

NID admit card: The Design Aptitude Test (DAT) prelims for the entrance exam to the Nation Institute of Design will be held on January 6, 2019 (Sunday). The admit cards for NID exam is available on its official website – admissions.nid.edu. Qualifying candidates will be eligible for the Master of Design (M.Des), Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and graduate diploma programme in design (GDPD) programmes.

Candidates will be eligible to apply for all NID campuses including Kurukshetra, Vijayawada, Bhopal, Jorhat. The applicants have to ensure to carry valid admit card at the exam centre. The examination is for admission in 2019-20 session.

NID admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – addmissions.nid.edu

Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘log-in to download admit card’

Step 3: Click on the link, fill in the details and log in

Step 4: Find the admit card, download

The NID website also has the previous year question papers for both graduate and postgraduate level entrance exams. The admission criteria, syllabus for entry at both the levels are different. While for BDes and GDPD programmes is the same, the pattern and education qualification for MDesign is different.

DAT Prelims: Download previous year papers

Step 1: Visit the official website – admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click download.

Step 3: In the drop-down menu, click ‘DAT prelims 2018 test paper’ (click on B.Des/GDPD or M.Des)

Step 4: Click and download the previous year papers