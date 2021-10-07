NID Admission 2022 begins for BDes and MDes; know details here

The National Institute of Design (NID) has started the admission process for BDes and MDes courses. Candidates who are interested in studying fashion designing from the institutes need to appear and qualify for the NID entrance exam 2022. The exam is due to be held on January 2, 2022. To get admission, candidates first have to appear for NID DAT prelims. Those who qualify the exam will be called for the DAT Main exam.

The NID application forms 2022 were released on October 5, 2022. The last date for submitting an online application (without a late fee) is November 30, 2021. With the late fee, the form can be submitted until December 5, 2021. The application form correction window for the exam will open between December 6 to 13, 2021. The admit card for NID DAT prelims will be released on December 23, 2021.

To submit the application form, candidates need to visit the official website which is admissions.nid.edu. There, candidates need to click on the ‘Signup’ link. Following this, a new login opens and candidates need to enter personal, educational, communication, and other details in the form.

The application fee for NID DAT 2022 exam is Rs 3000. However, for the candidates belonging to the reserved category the fee amount is Rs 1500. Candidates can submit the fee online via debit card, credit card, etc.

For BDes admission, only those candidates are eligible to apply who have passed class 12. To get admission in MDes courses, a candidate must possess a Bachelor degree of a minimum 4-year duration. For both the courses, candidates in their final year can also apply. Apart from this, candidates must fulfil the age criteria given in the brochure of the exam.

The DAT exam of NID is a pen and paper test. The question paper is only provided in the English language. The exam will be held at national in the following states – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada. The dates and data for the NID DAT Main exam 2022 will be announced in due course of time.

This year, NID Ahmedabad is offering 125 BDes seats. On the other hand, NID Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam are offering 75 seats each. The total number of seats for the MDes course is 347.