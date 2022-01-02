NID 2022: Exam over, here’s all you need to know about answer key and result date

The National Institute of Design (NID) conducted Design Aptitude Tests (DAT) 2022 today for BDes and MDes courses today i.e January 2, 2022. NID DAT is conducted as a pen-and-paper based test for candidates who wish to pursue their graduation and post-graduation in the field of design. Now that the exam is conducted, multiple coaching institutes, as well as subject experts, are releasing memory-based NID DAT 2022 answer keys in the form of video solutions and articles.

These answer keys of NID DAT 2022 will help the candidates in estimating their scores before the results are announced. NID DAT 2022 answer keys will help the candidates who appeared for the exam in reviewing their performances in the exam. Candidates can also get a general idea of the marks they scored with the help of answer keys.

Since the question paper of NID DAT 2022 is divided into objective and subjective questions, it becomes difficult to estimate the scores of the entire paper. But candidates can easily estimate their marks in the objective section by following the marking scheme. Alongside the correct answers, the answer keys might also prescribe the marks for correct answers. Candidates can use the answer key to estimate the total marks scored by them.

The results for NID DAT 2022 will be announced only on the official website at admissions.nid.edu. Based on the data from previous years, it is expected that the results for NID DAT 2022 will be announced by the 3rd week of March 2022. The result will be declared in the form of separate merit lists based on the scores obtained by candidates from different categories. The scores obtained by the candidates will be available for viewing in the merit lists. Scorecards will not be shared with the candidates separately.

Candidates who clear DAT Prelims will be shortlisted to appear for the DAT Mains exam. The candidates who successfully clear the DAT Mains exam will be shortlisted in the final merit list prepared on the basis of combined scores of DAT Prelims and DAT Mains. Seats will be allotted to the candidates based on the ranks obtained by them in the final merit list.

Candidates across different categories will be considered eligible for admission only if their final score satisfies the minimum qualifying criteria. The qualifying criteria will be announced later by the conducting authority.

National Institute of Design (NID) at Ahmedabad along with its extensions all over the country annually conducts the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) for candidates who wish to obtain admissions into BDes and MDes courses into various branches of NID. DAT is conducted in two stages – DAT Prelims and DAT Mains.

The question paper for both tests will be in the English language only. Design Aptitude Test is conducted to assess the skills, knowledge, and behavioural abilities of the participating candidates. Candidates who clear both the stages of the aptitude tests are invited to appear for seat allocation based on the ranks secured by them in the final merit list.