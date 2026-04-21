Applications for NIC summer internship underway; registration link, last date

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has opened the online application for the summer internship for this year. The application process is open from April 15 to April 27, 2026. Candidates can register at dii.nic.in. The internship will take place from June 1 to July 31, 2026 in the offline mode only.

Students can apply in the following areas for the internship- blockchain, cybersecurity, Cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, AR/VR, Mobile computing, micro services, data analytics, and many more.

How to apply for NIC internship:

Students who are interested for the internship can apply using the following process-

i) Go to the website of NIC for the internship scheme – dii.nic.in