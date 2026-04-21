Applications for NIC summer internship underway; registration link, last date

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has opened the online application for the summer internship for this year. The application process is open from April 15 to April 27, 2026. Candidates can register at dii.nic.in. The internship will take place from June 1 to July 31, 2026 in the offline mode only.
Students can apply in the following areas for the internship- blockchain, cybersecurity, Cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, AR/VR, Mobile computing, micro services, data analytics, and many more.
Students who are interested for the internship can apply using the following process-
i) Go to the website of NIC for the internship scheme – dii.nic.in
ii) Candidates need to have a recommendation letter forwarded by the institution on the letter head of the instituition.
iii) Upload certificates of degree completion and the last available result.
iv) Write a statement of purpose within the word limit of 100-250 words on the benefits/purpose of the internship.
v) Select a maximum of 2 choices of interest.
vi) The students need to submit a self-declaration regarding the conversion formula of CGPA into percentage, along with the official link to the conversion formula as published by their respective university.
Online applications for the #DigitalIndia #Internship (Summer 2026) are now open.
Check your eligibility and apply online at https://t.co/Bhqg8fQ65p
Be a part of India’s Digital Journey.#NICMeitY #InternshipOpportunity pic.twitter.com/rPGkxyAUrv
— NIC (@NICMeity) April 20, 2026
Students from recognised universities who have secured 60 per cent marks in the last examination and are pursuing B.E/ B.Tech, M.E/ M.Tech/ MCA, MSc (Electronics)/ MSc (CS)/ MSc (IT), DoEACC ‘B’ level are eligible for the internship process. Candidates with better academic backgrounds and more exposure will get the first preference for the internship. Those who are in their last semester or will pass out this year are not eligible for the internship. The eligibility criteria are as follow:
|Course Pursuing
|Eligibilty
|B.E/B.Tech
|3rd year
|B.E/B.Tech (Lateral)
|3rd year
|M.E./M.Tech./M.Sc(CS)/M.Sc(IT)
|1st year
|MCA
|2nd year
|Dual Degree Courses(ME/M.Tech)
|4th year
|DoEACC ‘B’ level
|Diploma/Graduation/DoEACC ‘A’ level
The internship period is for two months, starting from June 1. However, it can be extended for three months depending on the performance of the candidate, the requirement of NIC, and the time they want to spend at NIC. The internship will be taking place in NIC headquarter, New Delhi, and at other NIC Centres.