NIACL AO result 2018 declared, check merit list at newindia.co.in

NIACL AO result: The New India Assurance company has released the result for the 312 administrative posts officers recruitment exam. The candidates can visit the official website – newindia.co.in to download their result. The recruitment exam was conducted in two phases.

The phase one will be held on January 30 and the second exam will be conducted on March 2, 2019. While the first phase was an objective type exam and the second phase was both objective and descriptive.

To check the list of roll numbers of the provisionally shortlisted candidates for Phase-II of the recruitment exercise for the post of Administrative Officers (Scale-I) generalists and specialists, check steps:

NIACL AO result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Under the what’s new section, click on ‘list of merit list’

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new window

Step 4: Click on the result link

Step 5: A pdf file will open displaying a list of selected candidates’ roll number

Step 6: Check your roll number

The phase II call-letters will be released soon. The admit card will have the date and venue information.

The marksheet and cut-offs for the Phase-I examination will be displayed on the NIACL website soon.

