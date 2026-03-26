NHAI Summer Internship 2026: National Highways Authority begins registration, offers Rs 20k stipend

The National Highways Authority of India has started registrations for its Summer Internship Programme 2026, inviting applications from students across disciplines. The internship aims to provide practical exposure to infrastructure development through hands-on training on national highway projects.

Candidates can apply through the official internship portal, with the last date set as April 15, 2026, on its official website at internshipsatnhai.digitalindiacorporation.in.

The summer internship will be conducted for a duration of two months, during which selected candidates will be placed at NHAI field offices and headquarters. Interns will work under the supervision of senior officials and project teams, gaining insight into the planning, execution, and management of large-scale highway projects across the country.