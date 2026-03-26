NHAI Summer Internship 2026: National Highways Authority begins registration, offers Rs 20k stipend

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The National Highways Authority of India has started registrations for its Summer Internship Programme 2026, inviting applications from students across disciplines. The internship aims to provide practical exposure to infrastructure development through hands-on training on national highway projects.
Candidates can apply through the official internship portal, with the last date set as April 15, 2026, on its official website at internshipsatnhai.digitalindiacorporation.in.
The summer internship will be conducted for a duration of two months, during which selected candidates will be placed at NHAI field offices and headquarters. Interns will work under the supervision of senior officials and project teams, gaining insight into the planning, execution, and management of large-scale highway projects across the country.
The programme is open to students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in civil engineering, as well as other streams such as computer science, IT, electronics, data science, finance, law, management, commerce, and mass communication.
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Civil engineering students will be involved in areas such as highway design, traffic planning, and construction supervision, while students from other disciplines will support analytics, IT systems, toll operations, legal work, and project management functions.
Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month along with a certificate on successful completion. The internship will also include on-site learning opportunities, allowing students to gain direct exposure to infrastructure projects, the use of technology, and industry best practices.
NHAI plans to engage around 500 interns annually under this initiative. The internship programme has been developed in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education and the All India Council for Technical Education, with a focus on building technical and managerial capacity among students.