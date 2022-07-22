scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Next year Class 12 Board exam from February 15, 2023, announces CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to restore the pre-pandemic single-exam format from the next academic year, which means the Class 10 and 12 board exams are not likely to be split into two parts.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 10:49:13 am
CBSE, CBSE results, CBSE 2022 resultsCBSE 12th results 2022: In the results announced Friday, CBSE has accorded unequal weightage to the Term 1 and Term 2 exams. (Representative image. Express photo)

In an unusual move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the tentative date of next year’s Class 12 exams on Friday. It will be held from February 15, 2023.

“In light of the lessening impact of the covid pandemic across the globe the Board has decided to conduct 2023 examinations from the 15th of February, 2023,” reads the Board’s press release. CBSE made this announcement along with the declaration of this year’s Class 12 Board results.

Read |CBSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to restore the pre-pandemic single-exam format from the next academic year, which means the Class 10 and 12 board exams are not likely to be split into two parts.

For the 2021-22 academic year, the CBSE had introduced a bifurcated format with two terms: the Term-I board exams were held in November-December last year, while the Term-II exams are scheduled to start on April 26. According to Board officials, this was introduced as a stop-gap arrangement to factor in any uncertainties brought on because of a fresh wave of Covid19 cases.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

In the results announced Friday, CBSE has accorded unequal weightage to the Term 1 and Term 2 exams. It has given 70% weightage to students’ performance in the Term 2 exam and 30% to Term 1. Equal weightage has been given to the practical exam conducted in Term 1 and Term 2.

Also read |CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result: Board to introduce security pin for Digilocker accounts, here's how to download it

“The predominant feedback received after Term 1 (theory) exams was that students were unable to perform to their full potential in the Term 1 examinations as they had to appear for an objective pattern for the first time in board exams without any adequate precedent and practice,” the Board’s statement reads.

It adds, “The predominant feedback for Term 2 examinations was more positive, with satisfactory performance expressed by the students.”

According to sources, in all likelihood, this formula will also be applied for tabulating the Class 10 Board results, which are expected to be announced in the next few days.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister
Live Updates

Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  
Delhi Confidential

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement