Next year Class 12 Board exam from February 15, 2023, announces CBSE

In an unusual move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the tentative date of next year’s Class 12 exams on Friday. It will be held from February 15, 2023.

“In light of the lessening impact of the covid pandemic across the globe the Board has decided to conduct 2023 examinations from the 15th of February, 2023,” reads the Board’s press release. CBSE made this announcement along with the declaration of this year’s Class 12 Board results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to restore the pre-pandemic single-exam format from the next academic year, which means the Class 10 and 12 board exams are not likely to be split into two parts.

For the 2021-22 academic year, the CBSE had introduced a bifurcated format with two terms: the Term-I board exams were held in November-December last year, while the Term-II exams are scheduled to start on April 26. According to Board officials, this was introduced as a stop-gap arrangement to factor in any uncertainties brought on because of a fresh wave of Covid19 cases.

In the results announced Friday, CBSE has accorded unequal weightage to the Term 1 and Term 2 exams. It has given 70% weightage to students’ performance in the Term 2 exam and 30% to Term 1. Equal weightage has been given to the practical exam conducted in Term 1 and Term 2.

“The predominant feedback received after Term 1 (theory) exams was that students were unable to perform to their full potential in the Term 1 examinations as they had to appear for an objective pattern for the first time in board exams without any adequate precedent and practice,” the Board’s statement reads.

It adds, “The predominant feedback for Term 2 examinations was more positive, with satisfactory performance expressed by the students.”

According to sources, in all likelihood, this formula will also be applied for tabulating the Class 10 Board results, which are expected to be announced in the next few days.