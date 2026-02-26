Next session, 3 languages in Class 6 — English can be a ‘foreign’ option

The Class 10 Board examination in 2031 will require students to write an exam for the third language as well, unlike the current system of two languages. ( Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

From the 2026-27 academic session onward, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023 recommendations on introducing a third language — other than two Indian languages — to students in Class 6.

Official sources said English will be considered a “foreign” language. The NEP states that at least two of the three languages should be “native to India”.

For schools that teach English in Class 6, it will become the one “foreign” language that can be taught, in addition to two Indian languages, a source said.

If another foreign language is taught as the third language in Class 6, like French or German, it will have to be accompanied by two Indian languages, the source said.