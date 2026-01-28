Today News Headlines for School Assembly, January 29, 2026: Budget Session of Parliament starts, Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash, job cut at Amazon

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, January 29: Looking for news updates for your school’s morning assembly? Here are the top headlines for January 29 across National, International, Sports, and Business — perfect to keep you informed and confident while presenting in the assembly.
The Budget Session of Parliament started on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting, after which both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day. The session will have 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding April 2. The Houses will adjourn on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 for Standing Committees to examine Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
The Economic Survey will be tabled on January 29, followed by the Union Budget 2026–27 on February 1.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar died Wednesday morning after a chartered aircraft carrying him and four others crashed while landing at Baramati airport. Pawar was travelling with two personnel, his personal security officer, and flight attendant Pinky Mali, and two crew members — the pilot, Captain Sumit Kapoor, and co-pilot, Captain Shambhavi Pathak. None of them survived the crash.
Arijit Singh retires. Arijit Singh said that he will focus on creating his own music, remain connected to Indian classical traditions, and looks forward to drawing real motivation from upcoming singers.
Texas Governor halts new H-1B visa petitions at state agencies, universities until next year.
RBI and EU markets regulator ESMA sign MoU for information sharing on central counterparties.
Amazon to cut 16,000 corporate roles in its biggest layoffs since 2023.
BTech admission at IISc Bengaluru will now be through JEE Advanced 2026 ranks and JoSAA counselling.
India and New Zealand are set to face off in the fourth T20I at Visakhapatnam’s ACA-VDCA Stadium today. The Men in Blue have already sealed the series 3-0, dominating the Kiwis in the first three matches
Ancient trade routes in India were more than just ways to move goods; they shaped kingdoms, languages, religions, and cuisine. Today, these routes can still be found in modern roads, mountain passes, pilgrim trails, and old caravan towns. The Silk Route, Grand Trunk Road, Dakshinapatha, and Spice Route are four ancient Indian trade routes that can still be walked.