Today News Headlines for School Assembly, January 29, 2026: Budget Session of Parliament starts, Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash, job cut at Amazon

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, January 29: Looking for news updates for your school’s morning assembly? Here are the top headlines for January 29 across National, International, Sports, and Business — perfect to keep you informed and confident while presenting in the assembly.

National

The Budget Session of Parliament started on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting, after which both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day. The session will have 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding April 2. The Houses will adjourn on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 for Standing Committees to examine Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.