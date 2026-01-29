Today News Headlines for School Assembly, January 30, 2026: Supreme Court stays new UGC Regulations, Economic Survey tabled

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, January 30: Looking for news updates for your school’s morning assembly? Here are the top headlines for January 30 across National, International, Sports, and Business — perfect to keep you informed and confident while presenting in the assembly. This includes news on UGC regulation, the Economic Survey 2025-2026, to
US cybersecurity chief at centre of ChatGPT security controversy. Madhu Gottumukkala, the interim chief of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), triggered multiple security alerts after he uploaded sensitive government contracting files to a public version of ChatGPT last summer, reported Politico, citing four Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials familiar with the matter.
Texas orders investigation into alleged H-1B visa abuse. The development comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier directed public universities and state agencies to freeze H-1B visa petitions immediately.
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the UGC Regulations, 2026, saying they raise several important questions which, if not addressed, will have “very sweeping consequences…will divide the society”. Seeking a reply from the Centre, the Supreme Court also told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the government must constitute a committee comprising eminent jurists to address the issue of the UGC Regulation.
Economic Survey tabled in Parliament today as India prepares for its first Sunday Budget on February 1. The Indian economy will grow between 6.8 per cent and 7.2 per cent in the fiscal year that starts in April 2026, the Economic Survey tabled today by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha stated.
Railways approves Baikunth-Urkura 4th line. Train connectivity to improve on the Howrah-Mumbai corridor.
BITS Pilani withdraws from Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings. However, it also said that it remains open to re-engaging with THE in the future should the ranking framework evolve towards greater transparency, consistency, and verifiability.
World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka advances to the Australian Open Final with a dominant win.
Days after citing security concerns to pull out of the T20 World Cup in India, the Bangladesh government cleared its shooters to compete in the Asian Shooting Championships in New Delhi.
The first T20I between Australia and Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium will be held today.
Divya Deshmukh, a 19-year-old Indian chess prodigy, has been invited to compete in the prestigious Norway Chess women's event, making her the youngest player to do so since its launch in 2024. She has achieved many milestones, including winning the FIDE Women’s World Cup and earning the Grandmaster title. This year's event will also feature top players like Magnus Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa R.