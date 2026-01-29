Today News Headlines for School Assembly, January 30, 2026: Supreme Court stays new UGC Regulations, Economic Survey tabled

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, January 30, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 06:02 PM IST
School Assembly news headlines for Jan 30School Assembly news headlines for Jan 30
Make us preferred source on Google

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, January 30: Looking for news updates for your school’s morning assembly? Here are the top headlines for January 30 across National, International, Sports, and Business — perfect to keep you informed and confident while presenting in the assembly. This includes news on UGC regulation, the Economic Survey 2025-2026, to

International

US cybersecurity chief at centre of ChatGPT security controversy. Madhu Gottumukkala, the interim chief of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), triggered multiple security alerts after he uploaded sensitive government contracting files to a public version of ChatGPT last summer, reported Politico, citing four Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials familiar with the matter.

Texas orders investigation into alleged H-1B visa abuse. The development comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier directed public universities and state agencies to freeze H-1B visa petitions immediately.

National

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the UGC Regulations, 2026, saying they raise several important questions which, if not addressed, will have “very sweeping consequences…will divide the society”. Seeking a reply from the Centre, the Supreme Court also told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the government must constitute a committee comprising eminent jurists to address the issue of the UGC Regulation.

Economic Survey tabled in Parliament today as India prepares for its first Sunday Budget on February 1. The Indian economy will grow between 6.8 per cent and 7.2 per cent in the fiscal year that starts in April 2026, the Economic Survey tabled today by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha stated.

Railways approves Baikunth-Urkura 4th line. Train connectivity to improve on the Howrah-Mumbai corridor.

Education

BITS Pilani withdraws from Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings. However, it also said that it remains open to re-engaging with THE in the future should the ranking framework evolve towards greater transparency, consistency, and verifiability.

Story continues below this ad

Sports

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka advances to the Australian Open Final with a dominant win.

Days after citing security concerns to pull out of the T20 World Cup in India, the Bangladesh government cleared its shooters to compete in the Asian Shooting Championships in New Delhi.

The first T20I between Australia and Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium will be held today.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor
As Tharoor meets Rahul and Kharge for 2 hours, what happened behind closed doors?
The survey added that the “rupee's valuation does not accurately reflect” India’s stellar economic fundamentals.
Why rupee’s stability has become a ‘casualty’ of goods trade deficit, as per Eco Survey
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Salman Khan ended Vivek Oberoi's career after the younger star accused his of threats
'Salman Khan was fuming': Producer revisits night Vivek Oberoi accused star of 41 threat calls
Mumbai taxi driver
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
insulin
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
'Teach them early': Viral video of kids playing with reading lights in train triggers civic sense outrage
Children playing with lights in train civic sense debate
‘River of snow’ flows through village in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba; video stuns internet
heavy snowfall himachal pradesh
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement