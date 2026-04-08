News Headlines for School Assembly, April 9, 2026: India welcomes West Asia ceasefire; RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 9, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 8, 2026 05:46 PM IST
News Headlines for School Assembly, April 9, 2026:News Headlines for School Assembly, April 9, 2026
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Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, April 9, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 9. Staying informed about current events helps us understand what is happening around us, both in our country and across the world. Let us now take a look at the important updates from national, international, sports, business, and education sectors.

National

Hours after the US and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, India on Wednesday “welcomed” the move and expressed hope that it would lead to a “lasting peace in West Asia.”

Assam and Meghalaya have refused to purchase any power in excess of their allocated share from the Subansiri Lower hydro-electric project, as this would “unnecessarily inflate their power purchase costs, a burden that ultimately impacts the end consumers.”

A high-level Commonwealth Sport delegation, led by President Dr Donald Rukare and Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Katie Sadleir, arrived in Gujarat for a four-day official visit. The visit marks the first formal assessment since Ahmedabad was confirmed as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games.

International

US President Donald Trump has announced that he has agreed ⁠to ​a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face widespread attacks on ​its civilian ​infrastructure. Iran has accepted the ceasefire.

American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was kidnapped from a Baghdad streetcorner last week, has been released, an Iraqi official with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

Sports

After Lakshya Sen decimated the Chinese men’s singles at All England, Ayush Shetty kept the powerhouse under the pump, with a stunningly poised and powerful 21-13, 21-16 win over Li Shifeng in the first round of the Badminton Asian Championship.

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India’s Palak Gulia and Mukesh Nelavalli broke the world record en route to winning a gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team competition at the ISSF World Cup for rifle and pistol in Granada.

Business

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has kept the main policy instrument, Repo rate, unchanged at 5.25%, underscoring a cautious and calculated approach as economic risks resulting from the West Asia conflict have darkened both global and domestic outlooks.

The Delhi government said that consumers can now purchase 5-kg LPG cylinders from gas agencies by producing a valid ID without any need for address verification, also announcing a complete ban on the sale of cylinders directly from godowns. The move is said to be aimed at improving access to cooking fuel, particularly for migrant workers and temporary residents.

Education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed the schools to upload the marks of Class 12 students in its affiliated schools across West Asian countries, as part of the process leading to the declaration of board results.

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Britain said it would cap interest rates on millions of student loans at 6% from September 2026, saying conflict in the Middle East risked pushing up inflation and sharply increasing borrowing costs for graduates.

 

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