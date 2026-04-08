News Headlines for School Assembly, April 9, 2026: India welcomes West Asia ceasefire; RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, April 9, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 9. Staying informed about current events helps us understand what is happening around us, both in our country and across the world. Let us now take a look at the important updates from national, international, sports, business, and education sectors.

National

Hours after the US and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, India on Wednesday “welcomed” the move and expressed hope that it would lead to a “lasting peace in West Asia.”

Assam and Meghalaya have refused to purchase any power in excess of their allocated share from the Subansiri Lower hydro-electric project, as this would “unnecessarily inflate their power purchase costs, a burden that ultimately impacts the end consumers.”