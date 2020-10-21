News about ST topper is fake, no change in NEET result: NTA

NTA NEET result 2020: The National Testing Agency in its statement mentioned that the news circulated about the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category is totally "fake, fabricated and one sided only.". Representational image/ file

NTA NEET result 2020: Following an uproar over Scheduled Tribe (ST) topper, who has claimed to secure 650 marks after review, the National Testing Agency on Monday clarified that the news circulated is totally “fake, fabricated and one-sided only.” According to some news reports, NTA erroneously declared a topper as failed in the medical entrance examination — NEET 2020 and the candidate emerged as a topper in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category after the rechecking.

The NTA said some candidates and their parents started inquiring through email and on media/social media on the OMR answer sheets being changed. In this context, the agency has filed a complaint with the cybersecurity cell at Noida. “It is clarified that all genuine grievances will be entertained by the NTA. However, manipulated and fabricated cases will be viewed seriously and NTA will be forced to take legal action as per laws of the land against such candidates including cancellation of their candidature or other unscrupulous agents representing such candidates,” NTA mentioned.

The NTA has advised candidates not to fall prey to any unscrupulous person/agent/spokesperson promising them “any favourable changes in their OMRs/results, else legal and punitive action, will be initiated against any/all such persons involved in spreading fake news”.

The result of the NEET exam was earlier released on October 16. Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab has topped this year’s NEET by scoring full 720 marks. While Uttar Pradesh’s Akanksha Singh has got rank 2. She has also scored a perfect 720 mark.

