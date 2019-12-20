New XLRI campus in Delhi from next academic year

Blueprint of XLRI Delhi campus depicted by the institute. Blueprint of XLRI Delhi campus depicted by the institute.

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), touted as one of the first B-schools in India, has announced setting up of new campuses in the north, west and southern parts of India. The XLRI, in an official statement, stated that the North campus of XLRI will be set up in Delhi NCR region and is expected to be functional from the academic year 2020-22.

The foundation stone for the Jhajjar campus in Delhi-NCR was laid on January 16, 2017. The institute claims it will open two sections of its PGDBM programme from June 2020. This year, XAT will accept applications from aspirants for not only the Jamshedpur campus but also for XLRI, Delhi-NCR campus subject to the formal approval from AICTE.

The XLRI was founded in 1949. For admission to the institute, candidates need to apply for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2020 or GMAT. While the applications for XAT have ended, for GMAT, the process will be closed on December 31.

XLRI was founded in 1949 by Fr Quinn Enright, SJ, in the Steel City, Jamshedpur, soon after Independence. The Jesuit Society has been guiding the activities and affairs of the institute since 1949.

