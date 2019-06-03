New session just a week away, parents await round two of RTE admissions

Almost a month since the first allotment of seats in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act was announced, over 90,000 left-out applicants still await the second list, even as the new academic session has already begun in CBSE and ICSE schools, while classes will begin in government institutes from June 10.

The first round of allotment of seats under the RTE Act’s 25 per cent reservation for economically and disadvantaged groups was held on May 6, when nearly 51 per cent of the total applications received were shortlisted for admissions. The Education Department allotted seats to 99,479 students, against a total of 1,93,630 online applications received across the state from April 5 to April 25. However, 1,90,049 were declared valid. Hence, 90,570 applicants are still waiting for the second round. A total of 1,18,110 seats in 10,180 self-financed schools have been reserved under the RTE Act.

The parents, who have approached the government departments have been complaining, of no response from the authorities.

“It has been more than 10 days that we have been visiting education offices in the city as well as the state education department in Gandhinagar, but we are given only one response — it will take some time. Also, the helpline number provided for the admissions hardly helps. What is the point of providing it when we have to run from pillar to post,” asked Abbas Momin from Jamalpur.

Contacted, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said a decision on this will be taken on Monday. “We are waiting for a copy of the Supreme Court’s direction on minority schools, which is expected on Monday.”

On May 30, the Supreme Court had directed all the minority schools, which had not applied for a certificate from National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) or whose applications had been rejected, to admit the students under the Right to Education Act.

After the first round on May 6, 2,090 students were admitted to 117 schools, which the management claimed to be minority institutions. As many as 415 children allotted seats in 17 schools – which had applied for minority certificate, but their application was pending — will be admitted to other schools.

This is not the first time that the government is delaying the second round of RTE admissions. In 2018 too, the applicants had to wait for four months. Not only the delay, out of a 53,480 applicants, who could not get admission after the first round, merely 4,642 were allotted seats under the Act as the online admissions were declared closed within a few hours of announcing the second round.

Also, questions are being raised on criteria and choice of number of seats reserved in private schools.