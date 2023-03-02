New portal, guidelines for foreign medical students in India

The Department of Higher Education (DoHE), in consultation with Ministry of Home (MHA), has developed

the EducationlNdia Portal. The platform will be made compulsory for every international student who will be taking admission in Indian higher education institutes (HEIs) from the academic session 2023-24.

According to the official notification, every international student will have to register on this portal. After registration on the portal, the student will get a unique ID (UID), which may be used for all purposes, including issue of student visa. Also, the visa issuing authority will issue student visa only after checking/ verifying the student’s credentials on this portal.

This protocol will now be followed for all students who desire student visa irrespective of duration of the course, the official notice reads. Not just the students, but even the HEIs will have to register on this portal and upload the offer of admission issued in favour of student on this portal.

Additionally, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has also issued guidelines for grant of NOC for elective/ observership by foreign nationals in India. The guidelines state that no foreign national shall be allowed electives/observership in any Indian medical institute/ university in any capacity without the consent of NMC, and the period should not exceed 90 days.

The NMC has also stated that the number of foreign nationals for electives/ observership in UG category in a given academic year should not exceed 5 per cent of sanctioned annual intake of that medical college.

Guidelines have also been issued for post graduate (PG) students. The maximum number of foreign medical doctors for electives/ observership in PG category in a given academic year should not exceed two doctors in cach speciality per year in an institute/ college.

It has also been reiterated by the Commission that no international student coming for electives/ observership (UG or PG category) should be allowed to examine or treat the patients.

The processing fee to grant permission to foreign nationals for elective/ observership shall be US $100 or equivalent (excluding GST) for undergraduate students and US $200 (two hundred US Dollar only) or equivalent (excluding G.ST) for postgraduate students.

International students should also note that if they once avail the elective/ observership in India, they will not be allowed to do the same second time till the duration of a minimum of one year of time is completed from the day of completion of the previous elective/ observership.

