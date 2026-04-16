New platform for Indians students to explore higher education in Ukraine

Thousands of Indian students – mostly students of medicine – who were studying in Ukraine were forced to return to India after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine four years ago.

The Indo-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IUCCI) has inaugurated a ‘Ukraine Education Hub’ to make Ukrainian higher education more accessible to Indian students, and help students explore courses, and understand admission processes.

The hub will be a platform where Indians students can receive information and guidance about Ukrainian universities, admission procedures, and study programmes. It is meant to enable students to make informed choices about higher education in Ukraine.

Ambassador of Ukraine to India Dr Oleksandr Polischuk expressed appreciation for the continued efforts to deepen Indo-Ukrainian ties and referred to the occasion as a new chapter of cooperation.

Thousands of Indian students – mostly students of medicine – who were studying in Ukraine were forced to return to India after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine four years ago.