New PG diploma in advanced business analytics at IIM-Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad is planning to offer a Post-Graduate Programme in Advanced Business Analytics (PGP-ABA), a 16-month diploma, from next academic year in 2020.

“Along with the growth in processing power, we are witnessing the growth of large pools of unstructured data, which have embedded information that can be beneficially used for the good of organisations and societies,” IIM-A Director Professor Errol D’Souza, said. “This course enables those who take it to deploy appropriate methodologies, so as to extricate significant information from data and enrich decision-making that unlocks value for all stakeholders.”