New one-year programme ‘Ek Bharat, Vijayi Bharat’ on Vivekananda’s teachings soon

Kanyakumari-based Vivekanand Kendra and its state units will launch a year-long nation-wide contact programme to spread the messages of Swami Vivekananda, officials said on Friday.

The mass contact programme, titled “Ek Bharat Vijayi Bharat”, coincides with the 50th foundation year of Vivekanand Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari and will be launched on Sunday.

Involving around 20,000 workers of around 1,005 units of Vivekanand Kendra across the country, the programme will get underway with a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday. Thereafter, a team will call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All state teams of Vivekananda Kendra would contact the governors and chief ministers of all states and a sizeable number of people from all segments of society with the messages of Swami Vivekanand, said D Bhanudas, General Secretary of Vivekanand Kendra.

The programme will also focus on making people aware of the inspiring story of Vivekanand Rock Memorial and the activities of Vivekanand Kendra.

The memorial stands on a mid-sea rock off the Kanyakumari shore where Swami Vivekananda mediated in December 1892 and decided to restore the glory of Bharta, Bhanudas said.

Vivekananda Kendra works in the field of yoga, education, rural development, youth motivation, natural resource development, cultural research among other areas.