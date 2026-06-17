Karnataka Assembly photos, misplaced Niyamgiri hills: Over 1,600 errors found in new Odisha school textbooks

A section of teachers in government-run schools of Odisha has pointed out “several errors” in new textbooks for students of Classes 1-8, including “spelling mistakes” and “incorrect names” of eminent personalities.

More than 1,600 “errors” have been detected in these school textbooks, said Bramhananda Maharana, president of the Primary Teachers Association.

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The textbooks were prepared in adherence to the National Education Policy 2020, and prescribed for the 2026-27 academic session. The “errors” range from “spelling mistakes, incorrect names of eminent personalities, and factual inaccuracies to wrong photographs”.

“A total of 1,678 errors were detected in the textbooks for Classes 1-8. A photograph of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly was mistakenly used in place of the Odisha Assembly,” he said, citing an instance.