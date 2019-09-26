New NLSIU vice-chancellor Sudhir Krishnawamy takes charge

Sudhir Krishnawamy took over as the vice-chancellor of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) after his appointment was confirmed by the Chancellor of the varsity, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

The nearly 50-day delay in the appointment of a new vice-chancellor at NLSIU — despite a panel of experts shortlisting three candidates and a sub-committee of the NLSIU executive council picking Krishnaswamy to be the V-C in July — had resulted in students protests at NLSIU.

The matter was resolved earlier this week after an alumnus of the university met the CJI and the acting chancellor of NLSIU, senior judge Justice Sharad Bobde, on behalf of the students and briefed them about the ongoing protests.

The CJI and Justice Bobde sent a message to the students to call off their protests as the process of selection of a new V-C was complete and that the decision of a sub-committee of the NLSIU executive council to pick Krishna-swamy as the new VC was final.