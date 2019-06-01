New IIT-Delhi centre to focus on electric energy usage

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Friday inaugurated the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART), which will focus on “teaching, research, and technological service in the area of electric vehicles, energy storage & monitoring, automotive health monitoring, calibration & diagnostics and tribology”.

“IIT-D is building a world class centre in a crucial area which will help the country transition to more environment-friendly transport options and play a global role by contributing to such technologies,” said IIT-D director V Ramgopal Rao.