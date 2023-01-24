scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
New IIT campus coming up in South Goa: Pramod Sawant

For the new IIT campus, the state government had originally designated property in Shel-Melaulim village in Sattari taluka of North Goa district. However, the plan was cancelled after protests.

New IIT camous to be built in South GoaThe IIT campus would be set up in South Goa. Search for the land is going on. Representative image Image Source: CMO Goa twitter

The Goa Chief Minister has announced that a new IIT campus will be constructed in the South of Goa. The government is currently working on finding a suitable piece of land for the new IIT campus.

The state government had originally designated property in Shel-Melaulim village in Sattari taluka of North Goa district for the construction of the IIT campus; however, the project was later abandoned as a result of violent local protests in 2021.

Later, another piece of land was identified at Cotarli in Sanguem taluka of South Goa district but as it was insufficient, the project was dropped last year. The issue was discussed during the recently held winter session of the Goa Assembly.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Sawant said, “The IIT campus would be set up in South Goa. Search for the land is going on.” The CM had earlier said in the state Assembly that some people were going around opposing the land acquisition for the IIT Goa campus.

He had refused to reveal the area where the land was being identified, fearing “unnecessary protest”. During a discussion in the House on the issue, Congress MLA Altone D’Costa, who represents Quepem Assembly segment in South Goa, had asked the state government to set up the IIT campus in his constituency. He had said land was available at Betul in Quepem constituency to set up the institute campus.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 17:19 IST
