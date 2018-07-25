New Exam Pattern for Class X, XII Students from 2020, State Board now follows CBSE in (letter) books and (spirit) exams

The second major change is replacing the 50 per cent MCQs with 20 per cent objective questions that has to be answered on the answer sheets itself. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh. The second major change is replacing the 50 per cent MCQs with 20 per cent objective questions that has to be answered on the answer sheets itself. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh.

With the introduction of NCERT textbooks in all the classes, barring X and XII, in its affiliated schools from this academic session, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Tuesday announced a slew of changes in its examination for Class X and XII to be held in March 2020. Among them is doing away with the Optical Marked Reader (OMR) sheets in the board exams, which were used for the multiple choice questions (MCQ) carrying 50 per cent weightage.

The second major change is replacing the 50 per cent MCQs with 20 per cent objective questions that has to be answered on the answer sheets itself.

The 50 per cent MCQs on OMR sheets was introduced in 2011 when the annual examination system was replaced with semester system alongside doing away with marks and replacing them with percentiles and grades. Already there were demands from education experts for abolition of MCQs due to enormous discrepancies in Class X results where students would score above 90 per cent in MCQ section and zero in the subjective part.

As per the latest GSHSEB circular issued to all district education officers, the Class X board exams weightage will now be 80 per cent instead of the existing 70 per cent. Moreover, the school-based comprehensive evaluation system has been replaced with internal evaluation wherein class IX and XI students will be evaluated from the current academic session (2018-19) internally by schools for 20 marks instead of the existing comprehensive evaluation of 30 marks.

The internal evaluation will cover 5 marks each for first exam, notebook submission and 5 marks for subject enrichment activity which will include speaking and listening test in languages and projects in other subjects.

The 80 marks question paper will have objective type questions of 20 per cent (16 marks) and the remaining 80 per cent (64 marks) for short questions, long questions and essay type questions.

“These changes have been done keeping in mind the CBSE examination pattern as already the central board has done away with the continuous and comprehensive evaluation. Merely changing the textbooks will not serve the purpose until the exam pattern is also changed accordingly. This will enhance the writing skills and the students can perform better in NEET and JEE competitive exams,” Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma said.

As per the Gujarat Education Department, all government, grant-in-aid and private primary and higher secondary schools affiliated to the GSHSEB will follow the NCERT books for Maths, science and languages for classes I till IX and class XI from this academic session.

