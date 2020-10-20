New education policy will arrest brain drain: Pokhriyal

Ramesh Pokhriyal was addressing through video conference the 8th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology Indore. Representational image/ file

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday said the new national educational policy will help arrest brain drain and give a boost to research in higher education institutes. He was addressing through video conference the 8th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology Indore.

“Between 7.5 lakh to 8 lakh Indian students are studying abroad and this drains out Rs 1.5 lakh crore from here to foreign countries. We are going to strengthen parameters under our ‘stay in India’ campaign for which research will be put on the fast-track under the new education policy,” he said. He said those who had studied in India were leading some of the big corporations in the world.

Under the new education policy, some 100 top international universities would be invited to India for “knowledge exchange”, the minister said. He said the Centre wants to make higher education institutions an international brand under its ‘study in India’ campaign.

He said 50,000 foreign students had registered for admission in institutes in the country but the move has been stalled currently due to the coronavirus outbreak.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.