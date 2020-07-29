New Education Policy recommends multidisciplinary system, single regulator for Higher Education

MHRD secretary Amit Khare announces New Education Policy. Image source: Screengrab/ youtube MHRD secretary Amit Khare announces New Education Policy. Image source: Screengrab/ youtube

The New Education Policy (NEP) has approved the multidisciplinary system in higher education. In the New Education policy released today, the Human Resource Development Ministry announced its aim to increase the enrollment ratio to 50 per cent by 2035. To ensure the same, holistic, and multidisciplinary education with the flexibility of subjects to be allowed, HRD secretary Amit Khare said.

The new policy envisaged a single regulator –the Higher Education Council of India (HECI). The HECI will function as the common, single regulator for the higher education sector including teacher education.

The new education policy aims for “broad-based, flexible learning”. Institutions offering single streams (such as technical education) must be phased out, and all universities and colleges must focus on becoming multidisciplinary by 2030, the NEP proposed.

The reintroduction of the four-year undergraduate programme in Liberal Arts Science Education (LASE) with multiple exit options and scrapping of the MPhil programme has been proposed. The LASE curriculum will be designed to develop broadly “useful capacities” (critical thinking, communication skills, scientific temper, social responsibilities, etc) while offering a rigorous education in specialisations (called majors or dual majors) across disciplines.

Pursuing a PhD will now require either a Master’s degree or a four-year Bachelor’s degree with research.

