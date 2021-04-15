New education policy follows world standards: PM Modi

The new National Education Policy is futuristic and follows international standards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a meeting of vice-chancellors on Wednesday.

Modi urged teachers to explore three questions while teaching: “what they are capable of, what can they achieve with more support, and what they want to do”.

“What students can achieve depends on inner strength. If institutional strength is provided, they can accomplish what they aspire,” he said, addressing the virtual event. “We have to give opportunities to the youth according to their potential. Our efforts towards this is the only tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

Modi said the role of skilled youth is continuously increasing as India walks the path of ‘aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance). “Babasaheb Ambedkar has given a strong foundation for us to take forward all our democratic values after Independence,” Modi said on the occasion of Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

The Ahmedabad-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University hosted the event. — With PTI Inputs