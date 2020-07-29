New Education Policy 2020 LIVE updates: Cabinet approves NEP, what are the changes ahead?

Education Policy gets a nod from Cabinet Education Policy gets a nod from Cabinet

New Education Policy 2020 LIVE updates: The New Education Policy (NEP) has been approved by the Cabinet and will release today. The much-awaited policy will bring several changes to the education system — from the school to college level. The NEP was drafted in 1986 and updated in 1992. The NEP was part of the election manifesto of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the 2014 elections.

Read | MHRD to be renamed as Education Ministry

The Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar who had held the HRD Ministry before will jointly address media at 4 pm today. The duo is expected to talk about the NEP at the briefing. The committee — which suggested changes in the education system under the NEP — was headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan.

Among major changes proposed under the ministry are — renaming the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) as Education Ministry, having a central body that will regulate the state-level education boards, teaching in multiple languages including regional languages. National Tutors Programme (NTP), Remedial Instructional Aides Programme (RIAP), an extension of Right to Education (RTE) are among several suggestions under the NEP which were later tweaked. The final draft is likely to be revealed today.