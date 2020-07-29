scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
New Education Policy 2020 LIVE updates: Cabinet approves NEP, what are the changes ahead?

HRD Ministry New Education Policy 2020 Live Updates: The NEP has been approved by the Cabinet. Current and former HRD Ministers to jointly hold a press conference on the same at 4 pm. Several changes likely ahead for the Indian education system

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 29, 2020 4:03:43 pm
Education Policy gets a nod from Cabinet

New Education Policy 2020 LIVE updates: The New Education Policy (NEP) has been approved by the Cabinet and will release today. The much-awaited policy will bring several changes to the education system — from the school to college level. The NEP was drafted in 1986 and updated in 1992. The NEP was part of the election manifesto of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the 2014 elections.

Read | MHRD to be renamed as Education Ministry

The Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar who had held the HRD Ministry before will jointly address media at 4 pm today. The duo is expected to talk about the NEP at the briefing. The committee — which suggested changes in the education system under the NEP — was headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan.

Among major changes proposed under the ministry are — renaming the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) as Education Ministry, having a central body that will regulate the state-level education boards, teaching in multiple languages including regional languages. National Tutors Programme (NTP), Remedial Instructional Aides Programme (RIAP), an extension of Right to Education (RTE) are among several suggestions under the NEP which were later tweaked. The final draft is likely to be revealed today.

Live Blog

New Education Policy has been approved by the Cabinet, HRD Minister to brief media, check LIVE updates here

16:03 (IST)29 Jul 2020
MHRD to be Education Ministry

It is likely that the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) will be renamed as Ministry of Education. The same is expected to be announced by the ministers today. Address to begin shortly.

15:57 (IST)29 Jul 2020
National Research Foundation among suggestions

The NEP draft had suggested to set-up a National Research Foundation (NRF) – an autonomous body, for funding, mentoring and building ‘quality of research’ in India with a budget of Rs 20,000 core (roughly 0.1 per cent of GDP). As per the draft - NRF will run a special programme till 2040 to support State Universities to enhance their research capacities, as per suggestions. Which suggestions made it to the final policy will be revealed today.

15:51 (IST)29 Jul 2020
Pokhriyal and Javadekar to jointly address media

After the Cabinet's approval to the NEP today. The two union ministers - Ramesh Pokhroyal Nishank and Prakash Javadekar - who have worked on the new education policy will be addressing media at 4 p.m. It is expected that the NEP 2020 will be released for public today via the address.

15:48 (IST)29 Jul 2020
Will NEP be an India-centric policy

The current HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had in several media addresses claimed that NEP will be an India-centric policy which will join the Indian youth with the latest education as well as Indian roots. He had said earlier that NEP will be about  ‘gyan, vigyan, anusandhan, vichar, sanskar’ - which can be roughly translated in English as - 'knowledge, science, research, ideas, and tradition'

15:40 (IST)29 Jul 2020
What is NEP and what changes are ahead for Indian education system?

15:36 (IST)29 Jul 2020
NEP suggestions: School System to be changed into three stages

The draft National Education Policy (NEP) had made several suggestions. One of them was to change the school education system to 5+3+3+4 format. This means the first five years of the school will comprise of the foundation stage including three years of pre-primary school and classes 1 and class 2. The next three years will be divided into a preparatory stage from classes 3 to 5. Later three years of middle stage (classes 6 to 8), and four years of secondary stage (classes 9 to 12).

15:32 (IST)29 Jul 2020
Cabinet's approval

After long debates, discussions, suggestions, public feedback, and changes - the final policy got a nod from the Cabinet today. The Minister of HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and former HRD Minister who currently is heading I&B Ministry - Prakash Javadekar will jointly address media and share the policy at 4 pm.

15:30 (IST)29 Jul 2020
Who created NEP?

A panel of experts led by the former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan had discussed about the issues and changes tobe bring about in the Indian education system - ranging from school to college to recruitment. These suggestions were compiled and then these were approved by Ministry. A draft education policy was uploaded for public feedback. The ministry has claimed to have got over 2 lakh responses which were considered before releasing the final policy.

15:28 (IST)29 Jul 2020
What is the NEP?

NEP refers to the New Education Policy adopted by the Indian government. It was last drafted in 1986 and updated in 1992. To bring changes in the education system, the Modi-led BJP government in its election manifesto had promised to bring a new education policy or NEP.

NEP 2020 to be announced today. Check what is in store for students, teachers and other stakeholders https://indianexpress.com/article/education/new-education-policy-2020-live-updates-cabinet-approves-nep-ramesh-pokhriyal-prakash-javadekar-6529139/ New Education Policy to have rules on education, recruitment of teachers among other issues (Representational image)

A draft of the NEP was put on public display by the government. Feedbacks on the same were sought from all stakeholders. The ministry had claimed to have received over two lakh suggestions for the same. After discussion, the final policy was approved by the cabinet as on July 29, 2020.

