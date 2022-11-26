Under new DU admission system, SRCC admitted 20% more than its sanctioned strength

DU Admissions 2022: The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), which had objected to Delhi University’s move to admit excess students in the first round of seat allocations under its new admission system, has ended up admitting more than its sanctioned strength in both its programmes in the final count.

As part of the new Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS) of admissions at Delhi University based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) marks, the varsity decided it would admit more candidates than the sanctioned seats in the first round. Twenty per cent extra allocations for each programme in each college were done for the unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories and 30 per cent extra allocations were made for SC, ST, and PWD categories.

This was done to try and wind up the allocation process as soon as possible, with the expectation that after withdrawals and rejections, the final number of admissions would stabilise around the actual sanctioned strength.

During an Idea Exchange session at The Indian Express this month DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said SRCC had objected to this. “They said we should not do it because ‘nobody will leave our institution which means we will have an additional 20-30 per cent of students’. And, they were rightly worried about it. But we asked them to create additional facilities for our students. If you want some help, the university will also help you with that process,” Singh said.

While DU has conducted three rounds of seat allocations, SRCC did not have any vacant seats after the first round. The college has a sanctioned strength of 626 seats across categories in its BCom (Hons) programme. Its final admissions to the course add up to 756—130 more students or around 20.7 per cent more than the sanctioned strength. In its BA (Hons) Economics programme, the college has a sanctioned strength of 155 seats. Final admissions to the course add up to 185, which is 30 students or around 19.35 per cent more than the sanctioned strength.

Singh said DU will analyse if popular institutions like SRCC have ended up with more students than sanctioned. “Because it will be interesting to see what happened in good institutions. Do they have an extra 20-30 per cent of students? Or have some students joined elsewhere? We don’t know that,” he said.

SRCC principal Simrit Kaur did not respond to requests for comment.