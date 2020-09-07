New curriculum for teachers’ education by 2021: President

President Ram Nath Kovind in his virtual address on NEP 2020. (Source: Youtube/NarendraModi)

There will be a new curriculum for teachers’ education by 2021. This will include integrated education and multidisciplinary training, said the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind today while addressing the Governors’ Conference on National Education Policy virtually. By 2030 only high-quality education will remain in this sector, informed the President.

Teachers education is the part of higher education and states can start multidisciplinary, integrated teachers’ education programmes, said the President. He also urged the universities and higher education institutes as well as the schools to fill the vacant posts of teachers at the earliest. He said the best minds should be recruited as teachers and the government needs to ensure a respectable job and pay for them. He said that teachers are the core of the policy.

Teacher training and education is a major part of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The policy suggests several changes in teacher education and teacher eligibility test (TET). As per NEP, by 2030, the minimum degree required for teaching will be a four-year integrated BEd. TET will be divided into four parts instead of the existing two parts based on the change in the school education system. Those who qualify TET will have to give a demonstration or appear in an interview, and show their knowledge of the local language, as per the new policy.

He said that Indian education institutes need to develop an education system which is future-oriented but rooted in Indian ethos. He said the NEP 2020 will help India reclaim its position as the ‘knowledge superpower’.

Education institutes and teachers will get more autonomy under the new policy, informs Kovind. To promote quality education institutes, grade-wise autonomy will be granted as per the policy. Talking about it the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the same conference, “The government intervention should be minimum in the new education policy. The more teachers and students are associated with the policy, the better will be its functionality and its results.”

“After deciding what should be the NEP, now there are discussions on the implementation of the new policy. The NEP will not only bring changes in the way we teach and learn but it will also give a new direction to the 21st century India’s social and economic development. It will shape the Atmanirbhar Bharat that India aspires to be,” said the Prime Minister.

