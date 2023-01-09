New courses by IITs: BTech in energy science and engineering 

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati recently launched a BTech programme in energy science and engineering. This programme introduces students to engineering skills and foundational knowledge needed to work in the modern-day energy industry. Apart from IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi also offers the course since 2021.

If the study of various energy technologies and systems gages your interest, this might be the right course for you. Here’s a deep dive into the course structure, eligibility criteria and curriculum.

BTech in energy science and engineering – Course structure

Energy engineering being interdisciplinary by virtue is a broad discipline. The course will equip students with relevant knowledge and skills that include assessment and characterisation of various energy resources, design, and development of various energy technologies and systems, selection of appropriate technologies amongst different alternatives and contribution towards the transition to a low carbon economy.

Some of the important aspects students will study in the course are — energy efficiency, renewable energy systems, nuclear energy, plasma science and technology, oil and gas, wind and large-small-hydro, bio-energy, solar photovoltaic, modelling and simulations, energy policy and management, power engineering, combustion engineering and alternative fuels, energy storage, etc.

Also read | A Lesson from IIT: Why EQ matters as much as IQ

The degree programme consists of eight semesters with 6 to 7 subjects in each semester. Candidates have to appear in exams at the end of each semester.

BTech in energy science and engineering – Eligibility criteria

The admission to the BTech in energy science and engineering will be done on the basis of marks secured by candidates in JEE Advanced, personal interview round, and overall admission scores. The final selection of candidates for admission seats will be done through the final merit list released by the institute.

BTech in energy science and engineering – Course fees

The tuition fee for the BTech course for general, EWS and OBC category candidates is Rs 1,52,150 while Rs 85,483 for OEB category candidates. There is no tuition fee for students belonging to SC/ST category.

Advertisement

BTech in energy science and engineering – Career scope

Students graduating with a degree in energy science and engineering can be employed in the oil and gas industry, energy production companies, or in government and university research. With experience, they can move into planning, policy development, or freelance consultancy.